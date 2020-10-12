Three flee the scene after fatal crash in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police are investigating after a Monday morning crash killed an Independence man and people in the other vehicle fled the scene.

The collision happened about 7:30 a.m. at U.S. 24 and Sterling Avenue at the border with Sugar Creek. According to police, Thomas Cooke, 75, was driving a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis south on Sterling when the driver of 2013 Honda Odyssey westbound on U.S. 24 ran a red light and crashed into Cooke’s front driver’s side. Witnesses said the Odyssey was speeding on U.S. 24. The driver and three passengers in the Odyssey ran away from the scene and remain unidentified.

Cooke and a passenger were rushed to nearby hospitals. Cooke later died, and the passenger remains in serious condition.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash and has not talked with police should call 816-325-7261.