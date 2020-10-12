Blue Springs restaurant inspections – Sept. 24 - Oct. 9

The Examiner

St. Mary’s Medical Center, 201 West R.D. Mize Road, inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.

Sweet Culture, 710 W. Main, inspected Sept. 25. No violations found.

Benton House at Blue Springs, 1730 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, 1100 N. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 21.

• Cold rail used for dressings did not hold food at 40 degrees F or below. Some of the temperatures were: pico – 44 degrees, dressing – 47 degrees. Out-of-temp foods were discarded. Reinspection required.

• There were multiple missing tiles in the kitchen floor near the walk-in cooler. Correct by Nov. 20.

• Food stored on shelf next to handwashing sink was getting splashed when washing hands. Correct by Nov. 20.

• The counter under flat top had an accumulation of grease and food debris.

• The underside of handles on the cook’s line had an accumulation of buildup.

• Bar cooler was holding a layer of dirty ice in the bottom. Correct by Nov. 20.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for multiple staff. Correct by Oct. 21.

Bucket’s Bar and Grill, 1331 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 25. No violations found.

Miller Theaters of Blue Springs, 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 29.

• Observed two chemical bottles with no labels. Corrected on site. Manager placed labels on bottles.

• Damaged wall and baseboard under three-compartment sink. Corrected by Nov. 28.

• No measuring device located in the mini reach-in fridge at the concession stand. Correct by Nov. 28.

Wingstop, 481 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.

Subway, 1240 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 2. No violations found.

Dirty Harry’s Pub, 3100 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 5. No violations found.

Lunar Bowl, 2001 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 6. No violations found.

Pavilion at Centerline, 1900 S.E. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 8. No violations found.

Rancho Grande Cantina, 501 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Oct. 9. No violations found.

Taco John’s, 811 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 1.

• Grease buildup on ceilings and dust buildup on fan. Correct by Nov. 30.

• Vent duct is building up with moisture over the kettle and dripping condensation on the surface below. Correct by 11/30.

• Food being cooled in plastic bags was placed in ice bath. The ice melted and the bags were left in icy water overnight in walk-in cooler. Opening the bag then fell over into the liquid and food inside the bags was contaminated. Corrected and food was discarded.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for multiple employees. Correct by Oct. 31.

Sweet Daddy Corn, 4713 N.W. CreekSide Lane, inspected Oct. 1. No violations found.

54th Street Grill and Bar, 1307 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 1.

• Raw meat was stored in cooler above cooked brisket. Corrected on site.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for multiple employees.

Papa John’s Pizza, 1404 W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 1.

• Chemical bottle stored directly next to food. Corrected. Bottle was moved.

• Food rack in walk-in cooler had heavy accumulation of buildup. Correct by Nov. 30.

• Handles of scoops stored in make table were touching the food. Corrected. All scoops removed so handles did not touch the food.

• Failed to provide food handler’s permits for multiple employees.

McDonald’s, 3116 S. W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 6.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for multiple employees.

• Wet cloth was stored on counter. Corrected on site.

Taco Bell, 934 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 7.

• Fan guard in walk-in cooler has buildup. Corrected on site.

• Shelf under fountain drinks in lobby had trash and buildup. Corrected on site.

• Floors throughout establishment had buildup of dirt and debris.

• Floors in walk-in cooler had dirt buildup. Correct by Dec. 6.

Hardee’s, 910 Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 8.

• Ceiling vents had dust buildup throughout the store. Correct by Dec. 7.

• Mop was stored in mop sink, not hanging to air dry. Correct by Dec. 7.

• Meat freezer ledges had buildup accumulation. Corrected by Dec. 7.

• Gloves were worn from handling food to moving a broom without washing hands between tasks.

Smoothie Factory, 491 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Oct. 9.

• Dump sink for front area has a hose attached for cleaning purposes for the mixers. Observed no backflow-prevention device attached. Correct by Dec. 8.

• The can opener had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

• The measuring devices used for spices had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

• The ice machine had black buildup on the ice shield. REINSPECTION required. Correct by Oct. 14.

• Observed mouse droppings on the storage shelf in the back area. REINSPECTION required.

• Observed ants on food-contact surfaces, non-food contact surfaces, walls and floors. REINSPECTION required. Correct by Oct. 14.

• Observed a container of coconut spices that was contaminated with mouse droppings inside. Corrected on site. The whole container was discarded.

• Observed standing water inside the reach-in cooler. Correct by Dec. 8.

• Observed containers of food stored in reach-in freezer that were uncovered. Corrected on site.

• The counter floors under the handwashing sink and the rinse sink on front counter are in disrepair. REPEAT. Correct by Dec. 8.

• The counter top/edges, the floors under the counters are soiled and are not a smoothe material, surfaces are not able to be properly cleaned. Correct by Dec. 8.

• The sugar bin has an accumulation of stuck-on food debris on top of the lid. REPEAT.

• Stuck-on food debris in the crevices under the make table lid.

• Excessive amount of black/discolored buildup on the wire racks inside the reach-in cooler.

• Excessive amount of black/discolored buildup on food debris on the bottom of the reach-in cooler.

• Black buildup on all gaskets. Correct by Dec. 8.

• Caulking needs to be replaced on sink in the back area. (not hand sink) Correct by Dec. 8.

• Cutting boards have black buildup in the cracks. Correct by Dec. 8.

• No measuring device located in the reach-in cooler of make table. Correct by Dec. 8.

The Parkway Senior Living-Assisted Living, 550 N.E. Napoleon Drive, inspected Oct. 2. No violations found.

Days Inn, 451 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Sept. 30.

• The counter top on the main counter in the breakfast area is damaged and soiled and not able to be cleaned and sanitized properly. Correct by Nov. 29.

The Parkway Senior Living-Memory Care, 550 N.E. Napoleon Drive, inspected Oct. 2. No violations found.

The Parkway Senior Living-Independent Living, 550 N.E. Napoleon Drive, inspected Oct. 2. No violations found.

Shangri-La Rehab and Living Center, 930 N.E. Duncan, inspected Oct. 9. No violations found.

Schlotzsky’s, 746 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 6.

• Failure to secure food handler’s permits for multiple employees.

• Ice scoop holder had dirty water in the bottom. REINSPETION required.

• Ice bucket stored on dirty surface. REINSPECTION required.

• Can opener blade was dirty. Corrected on site.

• The water spigot in the dining room had pink residue around the nozzle. REINSPECTION required. Corrected

• Used gloves were found on counters and on the floor. Correct by Nov. 27.

• The floor drain under the soda machine in the dining room had an accumulation of slimy residue. Correct by Nov. 27.

• The freezer had frozen liquid that had collected onto the shelves, floors and cases of food. Correct by Nov. 27.

• Scoops stored in the sugar container were stored with handles touching the food. Correct by Nov. 27.

Rae’s Cafe, 1605 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 2.

• Ceiling fan had buildup of dust. Two fans had buildup of dust. Correct by Nov. 29.

• Hand sink did not have water at 100 degrees F or hotter. Correct by Nov. 29.

• The cooking surface of the waffle maker had buildup of food debris. Correct by Nov. 29.

• Failed to provide food handlers’ permits for multiple employees. Correct by Oct. 30.