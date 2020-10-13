Independence posts burn ban – dry conditions widespread

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence has set a burn ban from sunrise Wednesday through sunset next Monday.

The ban applies to all outside or open fires except for barbecuing at home.

The city cited low humidity, high wind and dry conditions as reasons for the ban. The National Weather Service has recorded just 1.47 inches of rain at Kansas City International Airport since Sept. 1. The average for that six-week period is 6.1 inches.

The city says those with questions about the burn ban can call the Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

Also, the Weather Service has posted a fire weather watch for an area south and east of the metro area. The watch does not include Eastern Jackson County but does include a wide area from Fort Scott and Pittsburg in Kansas northeast into dozens of counties across Missouri – including the cities of Clinton, Sedalia, Springfield, Columbia, Rolla and St. Louis – and as far east as Springfield, Ill. Wildfires would spread quickly with winds gusting to 30 mph and humidity in the 30-percent range. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Red flag warnings – a more serious alert – are up in northwestern Kansas as well as the southeast edge of Nebraska and most of eastern Colorado.