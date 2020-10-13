Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Testing for COVID-19 is available in many places:

• Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both Truman Medical Centers site – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Both TMC locations also are open 8 to noon Saturdays.

The Jackson County Health Department also is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19.

To register, visit jacohd.org/event. If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

• Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, Mo.

• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Connection Point Church, 10500 E. Missouri 350, Raytown.

• Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Unity of Independence, 14304 E 39th St., Independence.