Suspicious fire in Independence under investigation

By The Examiner staff

Investigators have not determined the cause of last Friday’s fire that destroyed a vacant commercial building in western Independence, but consider the blaze suspicious, city officials say.

The fire started shortly before dawn Friday in a vacant structure at the corner of Truman Road and Harris Avenue, on the north side of Truman just west of Sterling Avenue. Firefighters from five stations had to battle the blaze defensively, keeping it from spreading elsewhere. No injuries were reported.

As of Monday, The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the fire, city spokesperson Meg Lewis confirmed Tuesday.