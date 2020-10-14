The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

FRIDAY

Flu vaccine clinic: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.), Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. Register at https://form.jotform.com/202755771985166. If you do not have insurance or your insurance does not cover vaccines, there will be a $15 fee. If your insurance is out of network, you can pay the cash discount price of $30.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wild Treat Hike: 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 16, Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., KCMO,(816) 759-7300 . This event is presented in partnership with the Kansas City Police Department and neighborhood businesses. The Discovery Center sidewalks in the native plant garden will be lined with partners providing treats and fun activities for all ages. Registration is not required.

SATURDAY

Free flu shots for vets: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kansas City Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center, 4801 Linwood Blvd., Kansas City. These vaccinations will be provided in a drive-thru clinic at the KCVA parking lot at 4801 Linwood Blvd. Please enter through the E. 35th Street entrance. Veterans must bring a Veteran ID card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach the upper arm.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. Purchase their products at the market.

Independence Uptown Market: 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Discover Nature, Scavengers of the Sky: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Turkey vultures are nature’s flying clean-up crew. They find and eat dead animals most of us would not touch. Discover how the unusual habits of these birds are a benefit to us all. This program is for all ages. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/event.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.