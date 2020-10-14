Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Broadway and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident
• 1300 block of Cottonwood Drive – alarm
• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – open door
• 300 block of Jefferson – suspicious vehicle
• Interstate 70 mile marker 26.2 – pedestrian check
• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – business license
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie – civil matter
• 700 block of Main St – stealing from motor vehicle
• 1300 block of Eagles – alarm
• Interstate 70 mile marker 26.4 – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 600 block of Ryan Road – area check
• 200 block of Harris – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Route BB and Route AA – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Eagles Parkway – fraud
• 200 block of Harris – business license
• 1500 block of Hilltop Lane – check the well being
• 1400 block of Olympic Drive – alarm
• 1000 block of Burr Oak Lane – stealing from motor vehicle
• Main and U.S. 40 – area check
• 1100 block of Burr Oak Lane – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing
Friday, Oct. 9
• 300 block of Woodbury – suspicious activity
• 1600 block of High View – citizen contact
• I-70 and Main Street – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – follow up
• 600 block of Walnut – suspicious person
• 600 block of Yennie – suspicious activity
• 100 block of Locust – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 2100 block of Sweetgum – disturbance
• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – follow up
• 1300 block of Lindenwood – noise complaint
• 1600 block of Woodbury – area check
Saturday, Oct. 10
• 1300 block of Brentwood – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of McQuerry – check the well being
• 600 block of Thieme – suspicious activity
• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – suspicious activity
• James Rollo and Armstrong – pedestrian check
• 1400 block of Golfview – suspicious vehicle
• 100 block of Eighth Street – suspicious person
Sunday, Oct. 11
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of McQuerry – stealing
• 1100 block of McQuerry – check the well being
• 1000 block of Hickory Court – domestic assault
• 800 block of Hawthorne Court – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 1300 block of Crestwood – disturbance
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – disturbance
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person
• 1200 block of Long – suspicious activity
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – disturbance
Monday, Oct. 12
• 200 block of Jefferson Street – follow up
• 300 block of Woodbury – area check
• 1100 block of Christie Lane – property damage
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – stealing
• 1000 block of Hickory Court – standby to prevent
• 2300 block of Hedgewood – check the well being
• 1100 block of Route BB – alarm
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – citizen contact
• Sni-A-Bar and Brome – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Eastbound U.S. 40 and Sni-A-Bar – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Phelps Court – assault
• 600 block of Valley Ridge – alarm