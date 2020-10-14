Investigation of human remains continues

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police still consider the case of skeletal remains of a man found last year at the former Rockwood Golf Course to be an open death investigation.

The remains, found Sept. 21, 2019, are believed to be those of 51-year-old John Duckworth, who was reported missing nearly two months earlier. However, police have not confirmed the identity, pending DNA results. The body was found with a medical device and equipment on the feet, consistent with Duckworth.

Officials have not determined a cause of death, and IPD spokesperson John Syme said investigators are “not ruling anything out.” Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-8477, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

The remains were found in a wooded area next to a creek in the undeveloped portion of the former golf course that runs along Hardy Avenue. The land is owned by the city of Independence, and the south portion is covered by part of the community solar farm.