Two blood drives coming up

The Community Blood Center, the primary provider of blood to approximately 65 area hospitals and clinics, is sponsoring two Eastern Jackson County blood drives on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Donations of blood may be made at:

• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Pkwy, Independence.

• 12 noon to 5 p.m., First Christian Church of Blue Springs, 701 N.W. 15th St., Blue Springs.

Donors for both drives are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code EH22 to donate at the Cable Dahmer Arena or Group Code EG9G to donate at the First Christian Church.

To keep up with the need for blood in this area, approximately 580 blood donations are needed every day. Giving blood takes about an hour.

Each donor at the Cable Dahmer Arena will receive a gift card for a free game of laser tag at the Main Event for two people.

For further information, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 877-468-6844 or 816-352-2342.

– Submitted to The Examiner