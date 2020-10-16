Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

SATURDAY

Free flu shots for vets: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kansas City Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center. These vaccinations will be provided in a drive-thru clinic at the KCVA parking lot at 4801 Linwood Blvd., Kansas City. Please enter through the 35th Street entrance. Veterans must bring a Veteran ID card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach the upper arm.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets. Fifty people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk-through visit.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Discover Nature – Scavengers of the Sky: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Turkey vultures are nature’s flying clean-up crew. Discover how their unusual habits are a benefit. This program is for all ages. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/event.

SUNDAY

Free flu shots for vets: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kansas City Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center. These vaccinations will be provided in a drive-thru clinic at the KCVA parking lot at 4801 Linwood Blvd., Kansas City. Please enter through the 35th Street entrance. Veterans must bring a Veteran ID card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach the upper arm.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Jackson County parks: Biking, hiking and walking spaces are open. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit www.makeyourdayhere.com.