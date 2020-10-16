Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Hannah Kavanaugh honored at Columbus State

Hannah Kavanaugh, a graduate of Fort Osage High School, has been named to the summer 2020 semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College in Columbus, Ohio. To achieve this honor, students earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Local students on victorious debate team

Casie Redhage of Blue Springs and Drake Wood of Lee’s Summit represented Simpson College of Indianola, Iowa at the October Southwest Baptist University Derryberry Debate and Speech Tournament. The team of Wood and Redhage competed in public forum debate and placed as semifinalists.

The Simpson College team won the tournament, accruing 200 points and defeating the University of Central Missouri (143 points) and Webster University (142 points).

Local resident participates in Go Teach program

Allie Barrett of Independence is in the College Football Playoff Foundation’s “Go Teach” program, aimed at recruiting student-athletes, as well as other students, into the teaching profession.

Barrett is a senior education major and a pole vaulter at Emporia State University, and she has cleared the bar at 12 feet, 1.25 inches.

Barrett is the daughter of Sean and Vanessa Barrett and a graduate of Fort Osage High School.

– Examiner staff