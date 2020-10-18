Independence girl critically hurt in wreck

By The Examiner staff

Independence police say a girl was badly injured when she was struck by a truck at U.S. 24 and Noland.

Police say the juvenile – police released neither her name nor her age but said she is from Independence – was on a bicycle crossing U.S. 24 to the south Sunday morning just after midnight. She was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet 1500. She was crossing against the light, but police said the incident remains under investigation.

The girl was taken to a hospital and reported in critical condition. The driver of the truck and a passenger were unhurt.