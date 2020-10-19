Two on Independence council want county to ease COVID-19 rules

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Two Independence City Council members insist they’re not trying to make a political statement or downplay COVID-19 with their item on Monday’s council agenda taking on Jackson County’s pandemic-related restrictions.

Rather, Mike Steinmeyer and Mike Huff say, their resolution urging the county to remove restrictions or face a possible litigation from the city is about trying to jumpstart a discussion toward a safe but less restrictive recovery plan with clearer data.

It appears that their resolution lacks enough for the council to pass it.

“It’s not an acknowledgment of any kind for any one side or the other,” Steinmeyer said. “COVID is real. It’s not that it’s not dangerous – nothing like that. I wear a mask because it’s the right thing to do.”

“I want the county to be aware of our condition. It’s really about having dialogue with the county, It’s an issue of disappointment, and to have a discussion about the data we need to move our city forward.”

During Monday evening’s meeting, the council will consider Steinmeyer’s resolution “Supporting local businesses, schools and organizations” during the pandemic. The agenda lists the resolution as introduced by Steinmeyer, though Huff helped craft it.

The two council members might not have enough support, as Mayor Eileen Weir shared a video response Sunday in social media, saying she doesn’t support lifting restrictions in the county or city, as weary as everyone including herself are of such restrictions

Three other council members said over the weekend they don’t plan to vote for the resolution.

Under the resolution, the council would urge the county Health Department to eliminate all restrictions in its COVID-19 recovery policies, and if the county did not do so in 30 days, the city would forward with its own recovery plan, which could include “seeking injunctive relief” in court. That relief could include rights violations or liabilities, or any financial damages caused by “egregious restrictions.”

Both Steinmeyer and Huff say they’re not against wearing masks and the other basic precautions, and they’ve seen COVID-19 affect close friends or even members of their own households. They say they’re trying to take a stand for small businesses and their employees hampered by occupancy and other restrictions, and to get the county to provide clearer case data specific to Independence, to help the city make decisions going forward.

Huff noted there is nothing in the resolution about considering COVID-19 “less of a problem.”

“We’re trying to start a framework for recovery with accurate data, and we’re not getting that,” Huff said. “It’s not a political thing; I’m interested in policy.”

“It’s trying to get some conversation with the county, to discuss the process of a safe 100 percent opening. We would still have masks, better and faster testing, more transparency, and hopefully this brings forth education” about the virus.

In her video message, Weir said her state of emergency in place since March has been about protecting the public health from the pandemic and that she remains “steadfast in that promise.”

The mayor noted she’s had “friends, colleagues and family members” who have contacted the virus, and while many had mild symptoms, some have become seriously or even critically ill.

“Without a doubt, every person who is infected experiences a serious disruption to their daily lives and the daily lives of their family and close contacts,” Weir said. “COVID-19 has taken a great toll on our city, on our collective health, on our business community, our educational system and certainly our sense of community that makes Independence a special place to live.”

“Like you, I am tired and I am worried, but we cannot let our guard down now.”

Council Members Karen DeLuccie and Dan Hobart indicated they likely wouldn’t vote for the resolution, and Brice Stewart said he planned to abstain, given that he works in the county IT department.

John Perkins said Saturday he was still evaluating the resolution but said any lifting of restrictions shouldn’t be a knee-jerk reaction.

“For sure I would like to see the county and city open up as soon as possible,” Perkins said. “But we need to go into this with all the data we can to give analysis, and we want to go at this with an approach that makes sense.”

DeLuccie said the resolution “raised more questions than it answered.”

Hobart said the resolution as proposed, with the threat of litigation, “goes a bit too far.”

“I am almost as unhappy with the county as many of my council members,” he said. “It’s a very difficult situation, balancing the needs of public health and personal health with the needs of jobs and our economy.”

Both Steinmeyer and Huff bemoaned how the city will get federal relief money because of the restrictions, but it fails to make up for the giant hit to the local economy and subsequent lost tax revenue.

“I’m having a hard time with the city thinking it’s OK to leave dollars on the table,” Steinmeyer said. “We’re chasing pennies on the dollar from the county. We’re decimating our local economy to collect federal money.”

Huff said the situation calls for greater leadership. He lauded Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl for guiding the district through a couple months of school with minimal case issues.

The Blue Springs City Council unanimously passed a resolution of similar support for local institutions and urging the county to relax recovery policies, but it did not include a threat of litigation.