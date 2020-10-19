Independence teen badly hurt in bike-truck collision

The Examiner

Independence police said Monday a 15-year-old girl was on life support after her bicycle collided with a pickup truck at U.S. 24 and Noland Road on Sunday morning.

The girl, whose name has not been released, tried to cross U.S. 24 south on Noland just after midnight Sunday morning when she collided with the side of an eastbound Chevrolet 1500 that police say had a green light and the right of way. Police said the pickup truck driver saw the girl start to enter the roadway and tried to avoid hitting her.

The girl was not wearing a helmet, police said, and as of midday Monday remained in critical condition. The driver of the truck and a passenger were unhurt.

– Examiner staff