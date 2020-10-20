Continued red zone status for Eastern Jackson County

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

As Eastern Jackson County continues to be in the “red” status of significant community spread of COVID-19, Truman Medical Center plans to have greater testing capability soon.

Dr. Mark Steele, chief clinical officer, said the hospital is close to rolling out a saliva testing program in a few weeks.

Assuming there are no issues obtaining the necessary supplies, Steele told the Jackson County Legislature this week, “That will actually greatly expand our testing capability. We should be able to test 4,500 per day if we had that demand.”

This month, he said, the hospital has been testing about 480 people per day at its testing sites. Experts have long considered increased testing as one of the tools needed to slow COVID, as it allows for more necessary contact tracing and quarantining.

As of Monday afternoon, the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City, reported 579 additional cases from the previous week, for 9,493 cases since the pandemic began. More than 82,400 people have been tested in the area – a positive test percentage just below 11 percent. On Monday, the rolling 14-day positive percentage stood at 12.9 percent – up from 11.8 last week and 12.6 the week before that. The case number includes 117 deaths – four more over the past week.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council, there have been nearly 50,900 confirmed cases and 710 deaths in the nine-county metro area from COVID-19, up about 2,400 cases and 52 additional deaths from last week.

As of Tuesday last week, the Kansas City Health Department had confirmed 13,273 cases of COVID-19 in the city, with 165 deaths.

Bridgette Shaffer, director for the Jackson County Health Department said there had been a recent spike in COVID hospitalizations in the area, but that has started to die back down, and Steele said TMC is not straining with COVID patients. Shaffer said metro-area hospitals still have about 34 percent of beds available.