Independence council rejects COVID litigation threat

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

The city of Independence won’t challenge Jackson County’s pandemic recovery restrictions.

A City Council majority Monday voted against a resolution – as a show of support for local businesses and organizations– to urge the county to remove restrictions, lest the city forge its own reopening path.

Council Members Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer, who had proposed the resolution, emphasized that their main focus was to support small businesses and their employees and to jumpstart for more robust dialogue with the county about less restrictive but safe recovery policies in Independence. They received no support from fellow council members, though, even after a majority voted to remove the threat of litigation against the county from the resolution.

A handful of citizens, two of them doctors who serve on citizen advisory boards, spoke against the resolution before the council voted, saying it could increase spread of COVID-19 and cause more workers to become infected.

Another advisory board citizen, Garland Land, said he and his wife wouldn’t shop in Independence if the city successfully sued the county and dropped restrictions, as they are high risk.

“Not out of spite but because of our gray hair,” he said.

Huff and Steinmeyer said their resolution got blown out of proportion by some with “misinformation,” as they advocate still wearing masks and didn’t aim to throw out caution.

“Neither myself nor Council Member Steinmeyer ever said anything about no masks,” Huff said. “This resolution was meant to shake up Independence before many businesses shut their doors.”

“We’re talking about opening up small businesses here so they can stay open.”

Steinmeyer said it was insulting for some citizens to say he didn’t care about the virus, as he’s had COVID in his household and also couldn’t have the desired funeral for his father in the spring.

“I’ve been called everything but a flat-Earther,” he said. “I’m not asking anybody to not wear the mask. I just want to have a dialogue, that’s all. My heart has always been to get the county to talk to us.”

Council Member Dan Hobart said he appreciated removing the litigation aspect, as he didn’t believe the city could represent private citizens or businesses, but said the resolution still would do more harm than good.

“It’s not a getting-your-attention resolution; this is a declaration of war,” he said. “It does say to urge to eliminate all restrictions, but at the top of restrictions is masks.”

“Frankly, maybe they deserve it,” Hobart added, but this wouldn’t be the best way.

If businesses wanted to band together and perhaps sue, Hobart said he would support that.

Mayor Eileen Weir said trying to formulate public health precautions and recovery policies in the metro area has been anything but easy.

“It’s extraordinarily complex, all the things that have to be considered,” she said. “I don’t think anybody thought seven months later we’d still be under a state of emergency, and there doesn’t appear to be any end in the sight, for the time being.”

“It’s a very messy process to coordinate with all our surrounding cities and our surrounding counties and two states. It’s not perfect, and there’s certainly things we’d rather see differently, and I hope those conversations can continue to take place.”

Weir said that, by chance, she took part earlier Monday in a virtual national conference of mayors about how to support local restaurants with colder weather arriving.

“The good news is that many of the things recommended we’ve already done in Independence,” she said, adding that she reached out to some restaurant owners after that conference.

“We want our businesses to survive and thrive,” Weir said. “These are important conversations, and we’ll continue to have them.”