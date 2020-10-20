Differing views from two House candidates

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Blue Springs Republican Dan Stacy seeks a third term as the Missouri State House District 31 representative, and he is opposed on Nov. 3 by Democrat Rhonda Dolan, a business consultant.

District 31 covers most of Blue Springs south of Interstate 70. Stacy first was elected in 2016 after he defeated Republican incumbent Sheila Solon in the primary. Polls in Missouri are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Stacy said he “absolutely approves” of Amendment 3 that’s on the ballot, which in part would overturn part of the “Clean Missouri” amendment voters approved in 2018. Clean Missouri includes a nonpartisan demographer in addition to a bipartisan commission in the process of drawing legislative districts after the census. Stacy said that setup will lend itself to oddly drawn districts with non-local representation in the effort to achieve political balance.

Stacy said Clean Missouri was aided by millions of out-of-state dollars more geared toward the lobbyist gift near-ban.

“Most voters didn’t understand the intent,” Stacy said of the redistricting portion of Clean Missouri. “This would bring some accountability to the process.”

“The claim there would be a nonpartisan demographer is, in my view, a false claim,” he said. “We should recognize that drawing lines is a difficult process, and we should maintain community interest.”

Dolan said she decided to run for office for the first time in part because of Stacy’s support of Amendment 3, as well as right to work and not expanding Medicaid – all against the majority view of district constituents.

“I thought my experiences would lend value,” Dolan said. “I care deeply about our district, and we have not been represented, when our vote is overturned by our representative. Nearly 70 percent in the district voted for Clean Missouri, and we voted down right to work strongly.”

Dolan noted part of her reason in opposing Amendment 3 is that children wouldn’t be part of district population counts.

“Decisively our community said we wanted nonpartisan drawing, and Amendment 3 is anything but,” she said.

Stacy said believes the state has been making good progress on Gov. Mike Parson’s long-stated priorities of infrastructure maintenance and workforce development.

“Staying the course would be good,” he said. “Before COVID we were seeing some amazing numbers” with jobs in the state.

Dolan said the state has made some positive strides in those areas.

“There’s a lot of strong pockets of programs in the state,” she said of workforce development, which has been part of her job focus. “There’s a great opportunity to expand from a program into an overall movement, from a business-attraction perspective – bringing people together and identifying best practices.”

Transportation infrastructure should be one of the state’s biggest assets, Dolan said, “but it’s been pushed so far, to the points where it’s a safety issue, that to bring that up will take more than a little effort.

“We need to look at it as more of an investment than a funding issue,” she said.

Regarding the state’s COVID response, Stacy said the governor has done a “yeoman’s job” and his response has been appropriately measured.

“Nobody including your government had ever experienced anything like this before,” he said. “He surged many things as far as needs of the state (testing, PPE, etc.) where it was needed.”

Dolan disagrees with that assessment.

“There’s been an emphasis on local control, and I’m a big supporter of that, but when you look at the role of state leadership, it’s to provide that basic umbrella of response,” she said. “He could have supported local entities more robustly than he’s done, and there’s still the opportunity to do that.”

On education funding, Stacy said he’s always voted to fully fund the education formula, though he would prefer it was a simpler formula.

“It is a very complicated formula, and I like things that are easier to comprehend and understand,” he said. “We’ve had the formula in its current form for many years, and there’s a reason for it.

“It’s the people of Missouri that ultimately will decide what their tax burden needs to be (for education funding),” Stacy said.

Dolan said the district has “amazing schools,” and she would make sure to hold onto that, but the policies of education funding at-large in the state have gone a bit south, she said, and that was before COVID. She would not support measures that benefit charter school education.

“We’re trending away from the level that we need going forward,” she said. “We’ve had major hits to higher ed the last few years, and that’s just increasing the opportunity to send our new workforce out of the state. It needs to be a thoughtful investment.

“The funding formula, we need to be careful with that,” Dolan said. “We can adjust it to say we’re fully funding it, but we’re struggling with transportation funding. We need to make sure it doesn’t become a soundbite.”