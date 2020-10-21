Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

By The Examiner staff

Saturday is the annual National Drug Take Back Day, and many area law enforcement agencies will accept drop-offs of unused, expired or unwanted drugs, in coordination with medical service providers in some locations. Participation is free, anonymous and not dependent on residency.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications – including patches, ointments, cough syrups, vitamins and drugs for pets – all will be accepted for disposal, and medications can be left in the original bottles.

Liquids, needles/syringes, inhalers and thermometers will not be accepted.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, nearly 4,900 law enforcement agencies took part in the October 2019 event, with more than 6,100 collection sites across the nation accumulating more than 882,900 pounds (441.5 tons) of drugs that were collected and incinerated.

Drop-off sites are scheduled at the following locations:

INDEPENDENCE

• City Hall parking lot, 111 E. Maple St.

• Centerpoint Medical Center, 19600 E. 39th St. The collection site is at the intersection of 39th Street and Jackson Drive, on the south entrance of the Medical Office Building. Follow the event signs.

BLUE SPRINGS

• Police Department, 1100 S.W. Smith St.

• Price Chopper, 1101 S.W. Missouri 7.

• Price Chopper, 1305 N. Missouri 7.

LEE'S SUMMIT

• Police Department, 10 N.E. Tudor Road.

• Lee’s Summit Medical Center (ER entrance), 2100 S.E. Blue Parkway.

OAK GROVE

• Police Department, 2110 S. Broadway.

KANSAS CITY

• CVS, 4750 Lee’s Summit Road (corner of U.S. 40 and Lee’s Summit Road).

• Children’s Mercy Broadway, 3101 Broadway.

• Research Medical Center, Brookside Campus, 6601 Rockhill Road.

• North Patrol Station, 11000 N.W. Prairie View Road.

• Shoal Creek Patrol Station, 6801 Pleasant Valley Road.

• South Patrol Division, 9701 Marion Park Drive.

• Price Chopper, 8430 Wornall Road.

• Children’s Mercy North, 501 N.W. Barry Road.

• Midtown KC Now, 3931 Main St. (parking lot off Walnut St. from 39th or 40th streets)

RAYTOWN

• City Hall parking lot, 10000 E. 59th St.