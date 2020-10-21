Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Oct. 14
• 400 block of U.S. 40 – disturbance
• Garden and Broadway – animal at large
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – residence check
• 700 block of Main Street – traffic control
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 1100 block of Ryan Road – area check
Thursday, Oct. 15
• 2000 block of Harding – check the well being
• 2000 block of Hedgewood – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 800 block of Woodbury – suspicious Person
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Michael – alarm
• 200 block of Harris Street – civil standby
• U.S. 40 and EE Kirby – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 200 block of Barr Road – suspicious person
• 1700 block of Cottonwood Circle – citizen contact
• Main Street and Front Street – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 1100 block of Ephraim – noise complaint
• Minter and Route AA – check the well being
• 100 block of McQuerry – alarm
Friday, Oct. 16
• 2000 block of Hedgewood – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Mary Court – check the well being
• 200 block of Crosscreek Lane – identity theft
• 1000 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm
• 500 block of Hickory Ridge Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• Main and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident
• 1300 block of Persimmon – area check
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – area check
• Route BB and Pink Hill Road – careless and imprudent driver
Saturday, Oct. 17
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 700 block of Main Street – assault
• 1500 block of Nicholas – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Sawgrass – suspicious activity
• 800 block of San-Kar – assault
• Mary Court – careless and imprudent driver
Sunday, Oct. 18
• 1100 Pamela – alarm
Monday, Oct. 19
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Indian Creek Drive – unattended death
• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – check the well being
• 700 block of Main Street – found property
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Foxtail Drive – suspicious activity
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Tisha Lane and Crestview – suspicious vehicle
• 1100 block of Eagle Ridge – alarm
• Main and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident
• 1300 block of Stoneybrooke – check the well being