Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Oct. 14

• 400 block of U.S. 40 – disturbance

• Garden and Broadway – animal at large

• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – residence check

• 700 block of Main Street – traffic control

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 1100 block of Ryan Road – area check

Thursday, Oct. 15

• 2000 block of Harding – check the well being

• 2000 block of Hedgewood – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 800 block of Woodbury – suspicious Person

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Michael – alarm

• 200 block of Harris Street – civil standby

• U.S. 40 and EE Kirby – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 200 block of Barr Road – suspicious person

• 1700 block of Cottonwood Circle – citizen contact

• Main Street and Front Street – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 1100 block of Ephraim – noise complaint

• Minter and Route AA – check the well being

• 100 block of McQuerry – alarm

Friday, Oct. 16

• 2000 block of Hedgewood – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Mary Court – check the well being

• 200 block of Crosscreek Lane – identity theft

• 1000 block of Willow Drive – parking complaint

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm

• 500 block of Hickory Ridge Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• Main and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident

• 1300 block of Persimmon – area check

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – area check

• Route BB and Pink Hill Road – careless and imprudent driver

Saturday, Oct. 17

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 700 block of Main Street – assault

• 1500 block of Nicholas – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Sawgrass – suspicious activity

• 800 block of San-Kar – assault

• Mary Court – careless and imprudent driver

Sunday, Oct. 18

• 1100 Pamela – alarm

Monday, Oct. 19

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Indian Creek Drive – unattended death

• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – check the well being

• 700 block of Main Street – found property

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Foxtail Drive – suspicious activity

Tuesday, Oct. 20

• Tisha Lane and Crestview – suspicious vehicle

• 1100 block of Eagle Ridge – alarm

• Main and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident

• 1300 block of Stoneybrooke – check the well being