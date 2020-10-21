Independence man faces murder charge

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man faces murder and other charges after a fatal shooting Monday in a McDonald’s parking lot in south Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Kenny Moore, 28, with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of 35-year-old Rickey Arrington. The shooting happened about 11 a.m. Monday at the McDonald’s at Hickman Mills Drive and Red Bridge Road, just south of the Grandview Triangle.

According to court records, police dispatched to the area for a shooting found Arrington inside a car with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital. Several vehicles in the parking lot were damaged, including 12 bullet impacts on the the Toyota Corolla in which Arrington was found. Officers found spent shell casings in the lot.

A video of the parking lot showed a suspect, later identified as Moore, approaching the Arrington’s driver's window, gun in hand. Arrington tried to reverse away, but Moore started shooting at him. Moore then ran to a different vehicle than the one he had driven to the area.

Officers patrolling the area of 85th Street, Prospect Avenue and Hickman Mills Drive a couple miles north of the shooting scene saw the suspect vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee. After a train passed through their sight line, they found the Jeep wrecked. Witnesses told police they saw two men run from the collision scene and heard them talk about running from the police. One witness took a picture of the men. Police found Moore about one block east and asked why he was out of breath.

“Because I just got done running from y’all,” he responded, according to court documents.

Moore was wearing clothing worn by the suspect at the shooting scene, and police found guns in the wrecked vehicle, including a handgun matching the caliber of shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.