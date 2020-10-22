Injury, heavy damage in Independence fire

By The Examiner staff

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Tuesday afternoon’s fire that displaced some people from a south Independence apartment complex.

The fire happened at the Williamsburg Square Apartments, a couple blocks west of Noland Road between Interstate 70 and U.S. 40. One person suffered a minor injury from jumping out of a second-story apartment, fire officials said.

The complex has several apartment buildings. Of the 24 units in the afflicted building, three had major damage and 12 others had water damage, fire officials told KSHB-TV News, and residents from two units received Red Cross assistance.

Firefighters from seven IFD stations helped put out the fire.