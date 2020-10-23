Progress on the horizon

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Oct. 19-24, 1970:

• “15-MILE TRAIL ALONG MISSOURI RIVER PROPOSED” – A proposed 15-mile trail along the Missouri River for horseback riders, bicycle riders, and hikers may become a reality, if enough Eastern Jackson County outdoor enthusiasts show an interest in it. All those interested in such a trail, running from Fort Osage west to La Benite County Park at the Liberty Bend Bridge on U.S. 71 Bypass, are being invited to attend a meeting at the University of Missouri Extension Center. The county court already has allocated $500,000 to be used in land acquisition for trails and given tentative approval to plan trails.

• “ALL PROJECTS UNDER WAY ON THE MALL” – The end of the construction strike has brought a new feeling of optimism to businessmen and customers at the Blue Ridge Mall. The strike which started last April caught the big shopping area in the midst of a start of extensive construction for expansion and the various projects remained idle during the summer. A spokesman for the Mall Association said that by a rough estimate more than 100 men were at work on the various projects today. He said that members expected enclosure of the mall area to be completed in the latter part of January or in February.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Oct. 18-23, 1920:

• “PROGRAM FOR C. OF C.” – The first year’s program of the Chamber of Commerce has been drawn up by the office force. It was collated from the expressions, by the general membership in the recent dinner forums, of the things most generally and most urgently needed to make Independence a better town. The projects are arranged in the order of their importance and most immediate urgency in the judgment of the membership.

The program follows: street improvements, housing, transportation, parks and playgrounds, sewer system, water supply, community building, good roads, better schools, tourist travel, better transportation to Kansas City, community effort, cleaner city, new state constitution, electric light plant, better library, public restroom – “the opening of a central public comfort station for the benefit of visitors and shoppers” – industrial development.

• “SCHOOL CLOSED FOR ONE DAY.” – The Columbia School was closed today to give a chance for cleaning and fumigation, as a safeguard against contagious diseases. It is to be opened again tomorrow.

• “A TOWN CROP OF PERSIMMONS.” – B.C. Smith, South Spring street, has a fine persimmon tree which is producing a good yield of fruit. There has been just enough frost to bring out the flavor of a persimmon, Mr. Smith says. He has marketed several boxes of the fruit.

• “GAVE A TONE TEST” – A large and appreciative audience enjoyed the musicale at the Junior High school auditorium Friday evening, which was arranged by R.R. Redfield, local salesman of the Edison Phonograph. Miss Amy Ellerman, contralto, Miss Vera Barstow, violinist, and Calvin Coze, tenor, artists from New York City, sang and played in conjunction with their own work recreated by the records of the phonograph, and so perfectly had Edison’s great invention recorded every intonation of the singers’ voices, every vibration of the violin strings, that the hearer could not distinguish between the actual sound of voice and violin and that which came from the phonograph.

