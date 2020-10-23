St. Michael the Archangel homecoming festivities

The Examiner

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School celebrated homecoming on Oct. 9 with a 51-20 football victory over Southeast High School. The homecoming court was announced at halftime when Caleb Berry and Emily Rogge were crowned king and queen. Other members of the court were Cali Bokenkroger, Bella Hughes, Marley Vanbebber, Jacob Edmundson, John Samson and Brett Zagar, seniors; Joseph McNamara and Natalie Hyde, juniors; and Mark McNamara and Zoe O’Conner, sophomores.

Other honorees included the 1980 O’Hara High School football team, which won the Class 3 State Championship. Representing this class at the homecoming event were John Tyler, a defensive back on the 1980 O’Hara team who went on to play football at the University of Notre Dame, and Jim DeMarea, who became the head coach at O’Hara and has been inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Both Tyler and DeMarea are parents of current St. Michael the Archangel students.

– Submitted to The Examiner