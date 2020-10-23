Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

D’Agostino receives Esports scholarship

Dylan D’Agostino, of Independence, is a sophomore at the University of Central Missouri majoring in cybersecurity and computer science. He participated in the Esports signing ceremony in September and has received a $500 scholarship as a result of his Esports participation.

UCM now has multiple Esports teams, including Overwatch, League of Legends, Rainbow Six, and Rocket League. Team members must maintain a 3.0 grade point average, complete at least 24 hours toward a degree each year, and complete assignments. The head coach of the UCM Esports teams is Steven Shattuck, professor of mathematics.

Local students named to dean’s list

Jace Christian Waybright of Blue Springs and Reece Martin Stikeleather of Lee’s Summit were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. Waybright is enrolled in the Lohr College of Engineering and Stikeleather attends the College of Education and Human Services.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve at 3.5 grade point average during the semester.

– Examiner staff