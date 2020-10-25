Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

QuikTrip, 1110 N. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Sept. 22.

• Observed a leak under the three-compartment sink. REPEAT. Correct by Nov. 21.

Sni-a-Bar Elementary, 701 S.W. Eagles Pkwy, inspected Sept. 22.

• Observed two dented cans on the canned good storage shelf. Corrected on site. Employee discarded both cans.

Grain Valley North Middle School, 31608 NE. Pink Hill Road, inspected Sept. 28.

• Massive ice buildup on the floor and the condenser of the walk-in cooler. Correct by Nov. 27.

McDonald’s, 712 N. Main St., inspected Sept. 30.

• The three-compartment sink no longer has a tight fitting seal to the wall.

Monkey Mountain Park Concession Stand, 35007 E. Old U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 1.

• Observed multiple dead insects inside the bottom of the reach-in cooler. Corrected on site. Employee removed all dead insects.

Stony Point Elementary, 1001 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Oct. 1. No violations found.

Grain Valley Middle School, 901 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Oct. 1. No violations found.

Casey’s General Store, 101 S. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Oct. 19.

• Mouse droppings and chewed food containers were observed in the back storage area. Re-Inspection required.

• The soda nozzles and around the soda nozzles had a buildup of food debris. Corrected on site.

• The cold brew machine had a large buildup of dirt and food debris. Corrected on site.

• The milk and creamer machine had a large buildup of dirt and food debris. Corrected on site.

• Wiping cloths were not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected on site.

• Food in the walk-in freezer was being stored uncovered. Corrected on site.

• The pest light is above the prep area and dough machines. Correct by Dec. 7.

Sonic Drive-In, 706 N. Main St., inspected Oct. 13.

• Plumbing under the three-compartment sink is leaking. Correct by Dec. 12.

• Food being stored uncovered in walk-in cooler next to fryers. Corrected on site.

• Broken door seals on reach-in cooler next to fryers and seals broken on soft serve doors. Corrected by Correct by Dec. 12.

• Floors throughout had dirt buildup. Corrected on site.

• Ceiling tiles throughout the building have dirt buildup. Corrected on site.

• Broken floor tiles in bathroom and in front of ice machine. Correct by Correct by Dec. 12.

• Walk-in cooler floor has dirt buildup. Corrected on site.

Country Oak Village, 101 Cross Creek Dr., inspected Oct. 7. No violations found.

Essex of Grain Valley, 401 S.W. Rock Creek Lane, inspected Oct. 2. No violations found.

MO Country, 401 E. South Outer Belt Road, inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.

The Pub and Patio, 640 Yennie St., inspected Oct. 13.

• Observed an open bag of leafy greens without an open or discard date located on the bag. Corrected on site. Employee knew when the bag was opened and placed the correct date on the bag.

• Observed a leak under the three-compartment sink. Correct by Dec. 12.

• Standing water was observed in the bottom of the reach-in cooler and the reach-in cooler in the bar area. Corrected on site.

• Observed knives, forks and spoons being stored upright. Corrected on site. Employee placed all silverware upside down.