Eastern Jackson County sees continued uptick in cases

By The Examiner staff

After about a month of generally decreasing positive COVID test percentages in the area, Eastern Jackson County, the testing figures have risen again.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City, the rolling 14-day positive percentage stood at 16.88 percent Monday morning, up more than one percentage point from last week and more than five percentage points from Oct. 5. Around Labor Day, that figure was about 18 percent, and then had slowly dropped over the next month.

The department reported an additional 530 cases since Oct. 19, for 10,024 cases since the pandemic began. More than 88,500 people have been tested in the area, a positive test percent of 11.32 percent. The case total includes 122 deaths – five more over the past week.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases stood at 63 through Friday, down from 95 on Oct. 13. The area’s high-water mark there was 137 back on July 30.According to the Mid-America Regional Council, there have been more than 53,600 confirmed cases and 768 deaths in the nine-county metro area from COVID-19 as of Sunday, up more than 2,700 cases and 68 additional deaths from last week.As of Friday last week, the Kansas City Health Department had confirmed 14,353 cases of COVID-19 in the city, with 184 deaths.

The Health Department is also tracking three recent exposure cases in Eastern Jackson County – Lifegate Church of Independence, 2911 Blue Ridge Blvd., and the Connection Point churches on Missouri 350 in Raytown and on the Northeast Missouri Road near Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit.

The Lifegate Church potential exposure is from small prayer groups and youth groups Oct. 7-21. The main services on Sunday are not believed to be the sources of exposure, the Health Department says. Thus far, there have been five confirmed positive cases from the site, with an estimated 40-plus possible exposures.

The department says the “drop-off date” – the date until which potentially exposed people should self-isolate – is Nov. 18, and people possibly exposed should get tested or contact the department for additional guidance.

For the Connection Point churches, from Oct. 13-21, there are seven confirmed positive cases and 10 to 20 potential exposures apiece. The exposure drop-off date is Nov. 10.