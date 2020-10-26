Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Testing for COVID-19 is available in many places:

• Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Both TMC locations also are open 8 to noon Saturdays.

The Jackson County Health Department also is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Pre-registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by visiting jacohd.org/events/

• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Connection Point Church, 10500 E. Missouri 350, Raytown.

• Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 603 N. Jennings Road, Independence.

The Kansas City Health Department is also providing testing for residents of Jackson and Clay counties:

• Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., Sheffield Family Life Center, 5700 Winner Road, Kansas City. Walk-up testing is available for any resident of Jackson or Clay County. Residents of Kansas City can also call 311 and make an appointment for testing between 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. This testing is provided by the Kansas City Health Department and KCCARE.

• Thursday, Super Flea, 6200 St. John Ave., Kansas City. Walk-up testing is available for any resident of Jackson or Clay County. Residents of Kansas City can also call 311 and make an appointment for testing between 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. This testing is provided by the Kansas City Health Department and Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center.