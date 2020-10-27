Saliva tests for COVID-19 available in Independence

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence will begin to offer free, saliva-based COVID-19 testing Wednesday and aims to have 1,000 tests available each week.

There are three testing locations this week:

• Wednesday: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, 2 to 7 p.m.

• Thursday: Santa Fe Park, 2900 S. Santa Fe Road, 2 to 7 p.m.

• Friday: Adventure Oasis parking lot, 2100 Hud Drive, 2 to 8 p.m.

Tests take approximately 10 to 20 minutes, with results available in 24 to 48 hours, and they are open to both symptomatic and asymptomatic people. Participants must register for time slots at indep.us/covidtests, or by phone at (816) 325-7121.

The city says it plans to have testing available five to seven days a week – set locations Monday through Friday, areas of need on Saturdays and churches on Sundays – with time slots generally at 2 to 7 p.m. Walk-in opportunities could also be available in the future.

The city is working with Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa to administer the tests. Volunteer opportunities to help with testing also are available. For information and sign-up, visit: www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=487941430.

The tests are part of the city’s plan for its federal CARES Act funds.