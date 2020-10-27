Police say 10 women rescued from trafficking

By The Examiner staff

Officers rescued 10 women Saturday during a human trafficking sting in Oak Grove, according to police.

Oak Grove Police, which conducted the sting along with Missouri state troopers and members of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force, said three children under than 5 years old were taken into protective custody and turned over to the Missouri Department of Social Services. Five male suspects were detained. Police did not specify the location of the sting, citing the continuing investigation.

Police said the female victims received food, lodging, medical services, counseling, therapy and drug rehabilitation.

The attorney general’s task force consists of law enforcement and victim service providers from around the state. Police said officers from the Jackson County and Johnson County sheriff’s offices, St. Joseph and Kansas City police, federal investigators and community organizations assisted with the investigation that led to the sting.