Girl dies from injuries sustained in wreck

By The Examiner staff

The 15-year-old girl injured last week when her bicycle collided with a pickup truck at U.S. 24 and Noland Road in Independence died last Friday, police said.

Police have not yet released her name.

The accident happened shortly after midnight on Oct. 18. According to police, the girl tried to ride across U.S. 24 south on Noland when she collided with the side of an eastbound Chevrolet 1500 that police say had a green light and the right of way. Police said the pickup truck driver saw the girl start to enter the roadway and tried to avoid hitting her.

The girl was not wearing a helmet, police said. The driver of the truck and a passenger were unhurt.