Local COVID-19 testing sites

Truman Medical Centers: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both TMC sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

City of Independence: 2 to 7 p.m. most days. Tests will be offered five to seven days per week. The tests are free, but participants are asked to reserve a time slot by visiting indep.us/covidtests or by calling 816-325-7121. Some walk-in slots may be available.

• Thursday, Oct. 29, Sante Fe Park, 2900 S. Santa Fe Road.

• Friday, Oct. 30, Adventure Oasis parking lot, 2100 Hub Drive, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Jackson County Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The Jackson County Health Department is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Depending on the weather and the location, these may be walk-in clinics with a limited number of people admitted to the building at one time. You may need to wait outdoors for a time. Pre-registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by visiting jacohd.org/events/

• Thursday, Oct. 29, Connection Point Church, 10500 E. Missouri 350, Raytown.

• Friday, October 30, St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 603 N. Jennings Road, Independence.

• Monday, Nov. 2, city of Lee’s Summit, 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit.

• Wednesday, Nov. 4, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs.

• Thursday, Nov. 5, Connection Point Church, 10500 E. Missouri 50, Raytown.

• Friday, Nov. 6, Uptown Farmers’ Market, 211 W. Truman Road, Independence.

Kansas City Health Department: Testing for any residents of Jackson and Clay counties.

• Thursday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Flea, 6200 St. John Ave., KCMO. Walk-up testing is available for any resident of Jackson or Clay County. Residents of Kansas City can also call 311 and make an appointment for testing between 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.