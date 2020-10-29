Mid-Continent temporarily closes two Independence branches

By The Examiner staff

Mid-Continent Public Library has closed a pair of local library branches until further notice due to potential COVID-19 exposure at both buildings.

Both North Independence (317 W. U.S. 24) and Farview Neighborhood Library (18109 E. 12th St. N., Independence, just off U.S. 24 east of Missouri 291) were closed Thursday after a staff member was confirmed positive for the virus. North Independence staff also run the Farview location.

The library says that, if possible, it will notify patron who were in the locations between Monday and Wednesday. The staff member was not working Thursday.

The book drop at the North Independence Branch will remain open, and that branch will be open as scheduled as a polling location Tuesday. No library services will be available there that day.

In a release, the library says all staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and closely monitored before returning to work, and there will be professional deep cleaning services during the closure. The library is working with the Jackson County Health Department to determine any additional next steps.

Reopening dates will be determined later, and pick-up dates for all available holds will be extended.