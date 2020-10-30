Is a new County Charter a good idea?

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Oct. 26-31, 1970:

• “2-PART COUNTY SOUGHT” – An attractive mini-skirted young woman created something of a stir in the Jackson County Court today when she appeared with an unusual proposal. She presented a petition bearing 181 signatures asking the court to call an election “for the purpose of dividing the county into two parts.”

It is proposed that the area east of the west boundaries of Independence and of the Little Blue Sewer District be designated as a new county. The purpose, the petition said, is to retain control of the new county in the people, because the proposed charter “would take control of the county government away from the people and place it in the hands of so called professionals.”

The young woman identified herself as Mrs. Bertie Underwood, 3524 S. Lynn, a student. She was evasive when questioned by Eastern Judge Alex M. Petrovic about who were the backers of the petition. She said she represented the feelings of “concerned citizens of Jackson County.”

When Petrovic commented that the group probably had selected the prettiest of the petitioners, she pointed out she was not a signer because she was not of voting age.

• “VOTE LOUD AND STRONG ‘NO’ AGAINST CHARTER” (an editorial on page one) – If Eastern Jackson County is to retain its independence and identity, the proposed charter for home rule must be defeated Tuesday at the polls.

Contrary to the high-sounding claims of the proponents and in spite of some obvious good points in the proposal, the charter appears to be written for the primary benefit of Kansas City and an alliance of big business, big interests, big publishers, big television, and a coalition of big operators who have emerged as a political force camouflaged by various and sundry title and designations.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Oct. 25-20, 1920:

• “BIKE THIEVES BUSY” – Bicycle thieves have been operating successfully around the Junior High school, four bikes have been stolen since the school term began. The school authorities have arranged to have the space between the school building and the public library building where the wheels are parks fenced in with an iron railing which can be locked.

“We have found that all the bicycles which have been stolen were those which had been left unlocked by their owners. If every boy would take the precaution to lock his wheel there would be less likelihood of its being taken, but sometimes the boys forget or leave their keys at home,” Mr. A.C. Morris, principal of the school, said this morning.

• “GAS ON STEWART FARM” – Natural gas in large quantities, it was reported this morning, has been found on the Polk Stewart place, two miles north of town, near the Courtney road. The company that is drilling for oil went, it is said, through sixteen feet of gas sand at a depth of 192 feet. Late yesterday afternoon, as they were drilling, there was a sudden roaring sound and a strong odor of gas. The well at once was cased up, the gas was tested, and it burned brightly.

• “OCTOBER 30, APPLE DAY” – Missouri has at last entered into the national “eat-more-apples campaign.” October 30 is National Apple Day in the United States and the week of November 1 to 6 is National Apple Week. “Don’t fail to serve apples in some form every meal on October 30,” advises H.A. Cardinell, extension horticulturist of the University of Missouri.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox