Local candidates raise money for House seats

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

With one notable exception, incumbent candidates in local races for the Missouri House of Representatives seats have raised far more than their opponents.

The exception is the 31st District, which covers a large portion of Blue Springs. Republican incumbent Dan Stacy, who is seeking a third term, is opposed by first-time candidate Rhonda Dolan, a Democrat. According to the late-October financial reports submitted to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Dolan’s campaign had raised more than $67,500 this year and spent more than $40,000. Stacy’s campaign had raised more than $17,900 and had spent $16,700, with $6,865 on hand.

Dolan has made a $673 in contributions to her own campaign, as well as a loan of $5,000. Top contributors to her campaign include:

• $4,046: CHIPP Political Account (statewide carpenters union).

• $2,046: Taxpayers Unlimited PAC; Jackson County Democratic Committee; Operating Engineers Local 101.

• $2,000: United Auto Workers Region 5 Midwest PAC; Heavy Construction Laborers Local 663 PAC; UAW Local 249; MSCW PAC.

• $1,100: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers PAC.

• $1,000: Scott Collins (Macomb, Ill.); Teamsters Local 541; Teamsters Local 245 (Springfield, Mo.); Teamsters Local 41; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 124 PAC; Teamsters Local 600 (Maryland Heights, Mo.); Teamsters Local 955; IBEW Local 53; MSTA PAC; Mark Parrish.

• $959.61: It Starts Today Missouri PAC.

• $800: Scott Intagliata (St. Louis).

• $750: Good Government for MO PAC.

• $600: MO/KAN Service Employees International Union State Council.

• $500: Steven Keebaugh; Johnny Hwang; Missouri NEA PAC; United Steelworkers District 11 PAC; WPG PAC; Pipefitters Local 533 Political Fund; Missouri State Council of Firefighters PAC.

Top contributors this year to Stacy’s campaign include:

• $3,000: Home Builders Association of Kansas City PAC.

• $2,000: Michael McGraw.

• $1,100: MBA Truman Region PAC.

• $1,000: Mighty Missouri PAC.

• $950: Ray and Beverly Worth.

• $750: Associated Builders and Contractors.

• $700: Bud Hertzog.

• $500: Missouri Alliance PAC; Ford Motor Co. Civic Action Fund; Mike Cierpiot; Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.

District 20: Bill Kidd vs. Mike Englert

Kidd, a Republican running for a fourth and final House term, has raised more than $26,300 this year through his campaign, spent $64,400 and had $23,550 still on hand as of the late October report. Englert filed a statement of limited activity early in October and overall has received $733, all from the 1st Missouri Nominee PAC No. 1, with no spending.

Top contributors this year to Kidd’s campaign include:

• $5,000: MO Truck PAC.

• $4,046: CHIPP Political Account.

• $2,046: Charter Communications MO PAC; Operating Engineers Local 101 PAC.

• $2,000: Heavy Construction Laborers #663 PAC.

• $1,000: Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors; MO National Educators Association PAC; IAFF Local 781 PAC; UAW Region 4 PAC.

• $750: Greater Kansas City Building Construction & Trades PAC; Taxpayers Unlimited PAC; Missouri American Water Employees PAC.

• $500: MO Association of Municipal Utilities; AT&T Employee PAC; Missouri State Council of Firefighters; United Steelworkers District 11; Shamrock PAC; MBA Pony Express Region PAC; Missouri Realtors PAC; Teamsters Local 41; KCBiz PAC of Greater Kansas City Chamber; HBS MO State PAC; MO Cable PAC; Missouri Hospital Association PAC; Home Builders Association of Kansas City PAC; MSCEW PAC Federal Committee; Local Union 124 PAC.

District 21: Robert Sauls vs. Vicki Riley

Sauls, a Democrat running for a second term, has raised more than $52,600 this year and spent $61,960 through his campaign, with $9,345 still on hand.

Riley did not register a campaign committee with the Ethics Commission, which is permitted under certain contribution and spending thresholds.

Top contributors this year for Sauls’ campaign include:

• $2,046: CHIPP Political Account; Operating Engineers Local 101; Taxpayers Unlimited PAC.

• $2,000: Teamsters Local 541; United Food and Commercial Workers International Union AFL-CIO; UAW Region 5 Midwest PAC; IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund; Spooner & Perkins P.C.; UAW Region 4 Midwest PAC; SAFER Families for MO; MSCEW PAC Federal Committee.

• $1,500: Pottenger Law Firm; Roger Johnson P.C. (Joplin); Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters PAC.

• $1,000: Missouri Realtors PAC; MO National Educators Association PAC; A Better Missouri PAC; International Association of Fire Fighters Local 781 PAC.

• $750: Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.

• $700: Build St. Louis PAC.

• $600: SEIU Missouri State Council PAC; Steven Keebaugh

• $500: AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE; AGC of MO PAC; Missouri First PAC; Shelter Insurance MO State PAC; Missouri Insurance Coalition PAC; Teamsters Local 955; FEAPAC of MO; Missouri Criminal Defense Lawyers PAC; IBEW Local 124; Shamrock PAC; Missouri Hospital Association PAC; Missouri Gaming PAC; Downtown Council PAC 1987; KCBiz PAC of Greater Kansas City Chamber; Missouri Insurance Coalition; MOSFA PAC; Cigna Corp. Missouri PAC.

District 30: Jon Patterson vs. Art Schaaf

Patterson, a Republican seeking a second term, has raised more than $54,100 this year and spent $76,100 through his campaign, with $71,100 still on hand. Schaaf’s campaign has raised more than $8,800, including $2,200 in self contributions, and spent nearly $1,700, according to the latest financial reports filed.

Top contributors to Patterson’s campaign include:

• $4,559: Missouri Medical PAC.

• $3,000: AGC of MO PAC.

• $2,500: Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC.

• $2,000: David Palatnik (St. Louis); Rural Missouri Healthcare PAC; Mighty Missouri PAC; Missouri Chamber PAC.

• $1,546: Enterprise Holdings PAC.

• $1,500: MAFP PAC; Living Well PAC.

• $1,046: Charter Communications MO PAC.

• $1,000: Pfizer of Missouri PAC; Kelly James; Gregory Porter; A Better Missouri PAC; Johnson & Johnson PAC - Missouri; Missouri Realtors PAC; John Hagan; HBS MO State PAC; MO Optometric PAC; Centene Corporation PAC.

• $750: Rural Telecommunications PAC; Pharmacist PAC of Missouri; MO Beer Wholesalers Association; Missouri Architects PAC.

• $700: Build St. Louis PAC.

• $500: MO State Orthopedic Association PAC; Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC; Spirit of Missouri PAC; Cigna PAC; BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC (Fort Worth, Texas); Rebecca Case; Sam Panettiere; Missouri First PAC; Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers PAC; Good Government for Missouri PAC; University of Missouri Flagship Council PAC; MBA Truman Region PAC; KCBiz PAC of Greater Kansas City Chamber; WGC PAC; POL PAC; Surgery by Surgeons PAC; Cerner PAC Missouri; Hallmark Missouri PAC; Builders Association PAC; Merck and Co. Federal Employees Missouri PAC; Union Pacific Corp. FFEG MO Federal Committee; Shamrock PAC.

Top contributors to Schaaf’s campaign include:

$2,000: Pamela Rhodes (treasurer).

$1,000: SEIU State Council.

$500: UAW Region 4 Midwest PAC; Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers PAC.

Several area Missouri House incumbents are in uncontested races this year. They include Democrats Ingrid Burnett of Kansas City (District 19), Jerome Barnes of Raytown (28), Rory Rowland of Independence (29) and Republican Jeff Coleman of Grain Valley (32). State Sen. John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) also is unopposed for re-election; his district includes most of Independence.