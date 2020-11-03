Voters emphatically reject removal of Andrew Jackson statues

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County voters have decided to leave two statues of Andrew Jackson where they are.

With some absentee votes still being counted late Tuesday, the ballot measure was losing with 166,743 no votes (65.1 percent) to 89,241 yes votes. Kansas City voters were in favor of it by a modest margin, but Eastern Jackson County voters said no by a margin of almost three to one.

The statues have been contentious for some time. Late in 2019, county legislators approved a plan by County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to place explanatory signs near the two statues, noting President Jackson’s complex and often troubling history. He enslaved people and in some instances was especially cruel toward slaves even by the standards of his day. As president, he carried out the forced removal of Native Americans from their ancestral lands in the Southeast. In what came to be known as the Trail of Tears, thousands died.

Baker’s point has been that for many Jackson County residents who are asked to come to the courthouse in the service of their community as jurors or trial witnesses, the statues can be painful reminders of racial injustice.

The signs Baker advocated and legislators approved have not gone up, but County Executive Frank White Jr. and some legislators this year came out in favor of simply removing the statues from such a public place of honor and putting them in a museum setting with a fuller historical context. The County Legislature decided instead to put the issue on the ballot.