Last-minute local election reminders

By The Examiner staff

A few last voting reminders from the Jackson County Election Board, which oversees the election polls outside of Kansas City:

• Polls opened Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Those who are in line at 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

• The Jackson County Election Board has special accommodations Tuesday for those who recently tested positive or who are quarantined because of COVID. Drive-through voting for these voters will be available 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday behind the absentee office. Any voter who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has an absentee or mail-in ballot that needs notarization may also use the special drive-through.

• For those who requested and received a mail-in ballot – which did not require a reason but does require a notary – and have not mailed it, go to the Independence Post Office at 301 W. Lexington Ave., on the Independence Square, and ask for a postal worker to hand cancel the ballot envelope. It will go directly to the Election Board’s post office box.

• Voters who live in Jackson County but not Kansas City can find their polling location and sample ballot at: www.jcebmo.org and click on “voter lookup.” Voters who live in Kansas City can find their polling location at www.kceb.org.

• Only Kansas City voters can vote at Arrowhead Stadium. Voters in Raytown, Grandview and Independence, as well as cities further east in Jackson County, must do their absentee voting at 110 N. Liberty Street.

The Jackson County Election Board registered 246,296 voters for this election, 12,000 more than the office’s previous record from the 2008 presidential election and about 20,500 more than the 2018 mid-term election. The Election Board said it is planning for about 80 percent voter turnout, which would match the 2008 election. Local voter turnout was 79 percent in 2012 and 76 percent in 2016.

From those registered voters, more than 28,500 have already voted absentee in person through Saturday, more than the last three presidential elections combined. That number is among more than 60,600 absentee or mail-in ballot applications that the Election Board had processed through Saturday morning – nearly 14,000 more than the absentee applications from the last three presidential elections combined.