Most area legislative incumbents re-elected

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

Three area incumbents in the contested Missouri House of Representative races will return to Jefferson City in January after they cruised to victory Tuesday, while another incumbent held a slim lead Tuesday night.

Robert Sauls, D-Independence, the 21st District representative held a 25-vote lead on Republican challenger Vicki Riley, according to unofficial results from the Jackson County Election Board.

Republicans Bill Kidd, Dan Stacy and Jon Patterson all won re-election in their Eastern Jackson County Districts.

Sauls had 7,634 votes to Riley’s 7,609 – a difference of just 0.16 percent – with 28 write-in votes cast.

Election Board Co-Director Corey Dillon said Tuesday night it’s too early to know if a recount will be necessary, with results pending from a handful of absentee ballots.

The 21st District covers a large portion of Independence, from west of the Square east to nearly Susquehanna and south almost to Centerpoint Medical Center. Riley previously ran in 2012 and 2016 against the district’s previous representative, Ira Anders.

Kidd, from Buckner, returns to the General Assembly for a fourth term representing the 20th District, as he won easily over Buckner Democrat Mike Englert, 10,875 votes (65.3 percent) to 5,757 (34.6).

Kidd’s district runs from Sugar Creek to northeast Independence and then northeast Jackson County.

Stacy defeated challenger Rhonda Dolan in the 31st District that covers most of Blue Springs south of Interstate 70. He garnered 10,840 votes (54.4 percent) to Dolan’s 9,055 (45.5).

Stacy first was elected in 2016 after he defeated incumbent Sheila Solon in the primary.

Jon Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) cruised to a second term in the 30th District, which includes the Lakewood area of Lee’s Summit, as well as five precincts in south Independence and parts of Blue Springs, defeating Art Schaaf.

Patterson totaled 12,782 votes (57.3 percent) to Schaaf’s 9,533 (42.7).

Also returning to office in January after they won uncontested races Tuesday:

• Ingrid Burnett (D-Kansas City), 19th District, which includes parts of Sugar Creek and northwest Independence as well as northeast Kansas City.

• Rory Rowland (D-Independence), 21st District, which covers central Independence and goes south into the eastern edge of Kansas City.

• Jerome Barnes (D-Raytown), 28th District, which includes a sliver of southwest Independence south of U.S. 40 and most of Raytown.

• Jeff Coleman (R-Grain Valley), 32nd District, which includes Blue Springs north of I-70 as well as most of Grain Valley and Oak Grove and areas north of there

• Yolanda Young (D-Kansas City), 22nd District, which includes a large portion of western Independence and part of east Kansas City. Young had won a special election last year after Brandon Ellington was elected to Kansas City’s City Council.

• State Senator John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) was unopposed for a second term representing Senate District 11, which includes nearly all of Independence, some of eastern Kansas City, the edge of Raytown and the rural northeast part of Jackson County.