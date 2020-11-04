Blood drive set for next week

By The Examiner staff

Due to the continuing shortage of blood in this area, the Community Blood Center and local State Farm Insurance agents are hosting a Good Neighbor Blood Drive for Independence and surrounding communities.

The drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 1801 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code “EH25.”

The Community Blood Center serves approximately 70 hospitals in the metropolitan area and calls upon approximately 580 donors each day to meet the needs of the area.

For further information about this blood drive, call 816-352-5372, visit https://bit.ly/363izLZ, or email cpritchett@cbckc.org. For questions about medical eligibility, call 800-688-0900.