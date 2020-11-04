Jackson County prosecutor re-elected

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will return for a third four-year term.

Baker, a Democrat, first appointed to the position in 2011, defeated Republican challenger Tracey Chappell, the Blue Springs city prosecutor. From more than 321,000 ballots cast, Baker managed 59 percent of the vote (189,453) against Chappell’s 40.8 percent (131,252).

Chappell had about 10,000 more votes than Baker in Eastern Jackson County, but Baker overwhelmingly carried the vote from Kansas City voters – about 100,000 to 32,000.

Jackson County Sheriff Daryl Forte was unopposed for a full four-year term. Forte, the former Kansas City chief of police who was appointed sheriff in the spring of 2017, had easily defeated predecessor Mike Sharp in the August primary.