Recorder of deeds office closed

By The Examiner staff

The recorder of deeds office at Jackson County’s Truman Courthouse, 112 W. Lexington Ave., on the Independence Square, will be closed for the rest of the week due to a county employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The assessment and collection department, which both have offices inside the courthouse, will remain open for residents.

Those who need to conduct business at the recorder of deeds office can go online to www.jacksongov.org, call 816-881-3191 or visit a surrounding county office for a Missouri marriage license.