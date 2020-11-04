Local COVID-19 testing sites

The Examiner

Truman Medical Centers: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Both Truman Medical Centers sites – the Lakewood Campus at 7900 Lee’s Summit Road and the Hospital Hill site at 2301 Holmes Road. TMC will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Jackson County Health Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The health department is providing free testing weekdays at various places. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. Depending on the weather and the location, these may be walk-in clinics with a limited number of people admitted to the building at one time. You may need to wait outdoors for a time. Pre-registration is not required but is highly recommended and can be completed by visiting jacohd.org/events/

• Thursday, Nov. 5, Connection Point Church, 10500 E. Missouri 350, Raytown.

• Friday, Nov. 6, Uptown Farmers’ Market, 211 W. Truman Road, Independence.

The city of Independence: 2 to 7 p.m. on most days. Tests will be offered 5 to 7 days per week. The tests are free but participants are asked to reserve a time slot by visiting indep.us/covidtests or by calling 816-325-7121. Some walk-in slots may be available.

• Thursday, Nov. 5, 2 to 7 p.m., Santa Fe Park, 2900 S Santa Fe Road.

• Friday, Nov. 6, 2 to 8 p.m., Adventure Oasis Water Park parking lot, 2100 Hub Drive.

The Kansas City Health Department:

The Health Department is providing testing for any residents of Jackson and Clay Counties.

• Thursday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Flea, 6200 St. John Ave. Walk-up testing is available for any resident of Jackson or Clay County. Residents of Kansas City can also call 311 and make an appointment for testing between 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. This testing is provided by the Kansas City Health Department and Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the National Guard are offering free COVID-19 testing. You must register for these free tests by visiting doineedacovid19test.com and selecting the testing location you wish to use.

• Thursday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit.

• Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 616 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit.