Troubled nightclub's liquor license revoked

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Liquor Control Board of Review this week voted unanimously to revoke the liquor license of a nightclub on the Independence-Kansas City border outside of which an injury shooting took place in late August and a mass shooting happened in January.

The 9ine Ultra Lounge opened in the late summer of 2019 in a strip center off the southwest corner of U.S. 40 and Noland Road. The shooting a couple months ago in the parking lot outside the club left four people injured. In January, a mass shooting outside the club killed two people, including the gunman shot dead by a security guard, and left at least 15 people injured. Another earlier shooting there injured one person who declined to press charges.

Because of the mass shooting, the Kansas City’s regulated industries division already had sent club owner Alphonso Hodge a letter of possible revocation shortly before the most recent shooting, as the club failed its six-month probationary period. Hodge, a former Kansas City Chiefs player, did not attend the Liquor Control Board of Review meeting, which was conducted virtually.