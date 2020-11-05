The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 210 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout. Daily drop ins cost $2.00.

Native Plants, Native Landscape Chat: 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. As plants go dormant for the winter, gardeners have questions about helping plants survive the cold. Join the native landscape specialists to see how they cut stems, clean-up, handle brush piles and more. This program is for all ages. Registration must be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Today is the deadline to register for the Little Acorns Turkey Trot: The Turkey Trot will be held at 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. This program is designed for children, ages 3 to 5, with an accompanying adult. Registration at mdc.mo.gov/events. Turkeys have some strange and entertaining behaviors and adaptations. Some of these behaviors we can see and some we can hear. Some we can even do ourselves! Come explore what it’s like to be a turkey.

SATURDAY

Free vaccine and microchip event: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar Ave., Independence. The Regional Animal Shelter is offering a free microchip and vaccine clinic for cats today. Vaccines offered will include FVRCP, rabies and Advantage Multi. This is first-come, first served for residents of Independence and unincorporated Jackson County. Masks required. NOTE: There will be a similar event for dogs on Nov. 21. Call 816-325-7207, ext. 2 for more info

Let’s Move! Saturdays, Little Acorn Foragers: 10 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. For children ages 3 to 8 years. Join naturalists for a fantastic journey through forests, streams and other magical places while reading select books. Children will also participate in a hands-on nature activity. Please register just one parent online at mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods. After registering, please email the instructor to let them know how many children that parent will be bringing. Call 816-759-7300 ext. 1146 or email steve.jacobsen@mdc.mo.gov for further information.

Discover Nature, Acorn Eaters: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. What’s with all those little hard-capped nuts in our yard? Come discover why Missouri’s oak trees drop so many acorns and who eats them. Registration required, by Nov. 6, for each family attending by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.