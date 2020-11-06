Baby rescued from abandoned stolen car

The Examiner

Lee’s Summit Police continue to investigate a vehicle theft Thursday evening that led to a brief Amber Alert.

The stolen vehicle, found abandoned in Raytown about an hour after the initial call, had a 1-year-old child in the back seat. Any suspects remain at large.

According to police, officers were called about 6 p.m. Thursday to the 7-Eleven at 909 S.W. Oldham Parkway for a stolen SUV, then quickly learned of the child inside. Police said the parent had run inside the store momentarily and left the child in the back seat when the vehicle was stolen.

Shortly after police worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to issue the Amber Alert, officers found the vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Journey, abandoned but with the child safe inside.

A spokesperson for Lee’s Summit Police said Raytown officers found the stolen vehicle in a commercial parking lot off Missouri 350.

Anyone with information should contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.

– The Examiner staff