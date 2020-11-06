Blue Springs to discuss animal control issues

The Examiner

The Blue Springs Public Safety Citizens Advisory Board will host a community forum Nov. 24 about animal control and the city code relating to animals in Blue Springs.

The forum will be at 6:30 p.m.., Nov. 24 at the Howard Brown Public Safety Building downtown, and it can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page. The meeting will also air live CTV7 – Comcast channel 7 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99.

In a release, the city said animal control officers Anita Waller and Natalie Lara will speak and answer questions about Blue Springs Animal Control policies and practices, and the public is invited to ask questions. Residents can submit questions by emailing city@bluespringsgov.com, tweeting city’s Twitter handle @bluespringsgov or commenting on the city’s Facebook live stream.

A possible quorum of the City Council might attend the forum.

– Examiner staff