Two Independence libraries reopen

Mid-Continent Public Library resumed curbside and technology services Friday at the Fairview Neighborhood Library in the Susquehanna neighborhood of Independence.

The North Independence branch resumed curbside service Thursday and will resume technology services Monday. The two branches had closed Oct. 29 after a staff member confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The Farview Neighborhood Library is at 18109 E. 12th St. N., just off U.S 24 and east of Missouri 291. Staff from the North Independence Branch, 317. W. U.S. 24, also work at the Farview branch.

All library staff who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 have been screened before returning, the Mid-Continent said in a release, and the library had professional deep cleaning done during the closure. Holds on materials that were available at the library branches before the closure have been extended.

– The Examiner staff