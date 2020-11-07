A new look for the Square?

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 2-7, 1970:

• “UR MALL PLANS REVEALED” – Preliminary plans for the development of the pedestrian mall area of Jackson Square were presented to the Urban Board Wednesday. O.V. Heckman, executive director of the local agency, said the plans, which call for the preservation of the courthouse for historical and business interest and as a pedestrian walkway between each side of the square, were “simple, of high impact, and economical.” Basically the plan involves closing off the four corners surrounding the square to traffic and creating a mall with covered sidewalks.

“The dominant factor in the area is the courthouse,” Heckman said. The plans call for retaining the ground floor of the building as a pedestrian concourse, possibly with small shops located inside the building, and possibly with a restaurant on the second floor. Items of historical interest, such as President Truman’s former office, will be preserved. Outside the courthouse, plans call for a brick walkway area lined with trees, planters and benches. Three fountains or pools were proposed on the north, west and south sides of the courthouse.

• “CHARTER WINS BIG” – The heavy vote turnout in Tuesday’s election confounded the experts and Jackson County voters adopted a home rule charter. In Eastern Jackson County, the charter proposal was successful and carried by 938 votes. The charter will go into effect Jan. 1, 1973. A 15-member county legislature will be elected at the November election in 1972. The charter provides for an executive officer to be elected.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Nov. 1-6, 1920:

• “RETURNS BY RADIO” – Independence will receive election returns from all parts of the country by radio service. The Central Radio Company, with offices on West Lexington street, has three radio stations; and an operator will be at the key in each station tonight and tomorrow receiving election returns. One station will receive from Washington, one from Annapolis and one from New Orleans or Key West. The Central Radio school has been in operation for several weeks and now has 28 enrolled students. The returns tonight will be cast on a screen in one of the school rooms and those who care to be present are invited.

• “HEARING THE RETURNS” – The news of the election was received at the court house Tuesday night by a large crowd in the circuit court room. A telegraph instrument had been installed temporarily in the law library and Fred Hammontree received and wrote out messages, which were read to the crowd.

The crowd was made up of Democrats and Republicans intermixed as friends and neighbors. The bulletins received consisted of fragments of news from different parts of the county. When it was announced that some town away in Vermont has cast a vote of 2,408 for Harding, and 23 for Cox, the numerous Republicans in the audience would get rid of lots of enthusiastic noise; and when a bulletin would come with the tidings that some precinct in Alabama had voted 249 for Cox and 3 for Harding, the Democrats would emit the “Rebel Yell.”

• “G.O.P. WINS ELECTION” – Governor Cox this morning wired his congratulations to Senator Harding. Harding won all doubtful states including Missouri and Tennessee with Oklahoma still doubtful. He will have at least 372 electoral votes. The Republicans won every contest for governor outside of the solid south and every contest for United States senator. Harding’s popular majority is estimated at 6 million. The Republicans will have a majority of 12 in the United States senate and about 100 in the house.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox