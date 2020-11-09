Police investigate killing at Blue Springs McDonald's

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot inside a McDonald’s bathroom.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m., at the fast food restaurant at Mock Avenue and Missouri 7, just south of Interstate 70. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said officers received a call for shots fired and found the victim, a young man, in the bathroom with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Muenz said officers found a weapon at the scene, but no suspects were in custody, and police believe there are two suspects at large. Police have witnesses and surveillance video of the scene, the chief said.