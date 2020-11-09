SUBSCRIBE NOW
Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Oct. 12

Animal running at large

• 1:16 p.m., address not provided

Armed disturbance

• 5:21 p.m., 400 block of S.W. 16th Street

Assault

• 3:30 p.m., 1800 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Assist other agency

• 11:49 a.m., address not provided

Confined animal

• 10:06 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. Willow Brook Drive

Hit and run

• 5:10 p.m., address not provided

Motor vehicle accident

• 2:56 p.m., address not provided

Stealing

• 9 a.m., 500 block of N.W. Springwood Drive

• 7:18 p.m., 800 block of S.W. 30th Street

• 7:26 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive 

• 10:30 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Candletree Drive

Stealing motor vehicle

• 3:30 a.m., 400 block of S.E. Sandstone Drive 

• 2 p.m., 3100 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Verbal disturbance

• 6:28 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Springwood Drive

Warrant

• 2:48 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street (2)

• 7:24 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street 

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Armed disturbance

• 4:42 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Candletree Drive 

Burglary

• 10:20 a.m., 300 block of N.W. Candletree Drive 

Civil matter

• 8 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Fairway Court

Motor vehicle accident

• 11 a.m., address not provided

• 2:55 p.m., address not provided

Stealing

• 10:20 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 11:50 a.m., 1900 block of N.E. Duncan Road

• 4 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 5:30 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Candletree Drive 

• 6 p.m., 900 block of N.W. 36th Street Terr.

• 7 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Duncan Road

Trespass

• 9:33 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson Street 

Verbal disturbance

• 10:05 a.m., 900 block of N.W. 13th Street 

Warrant

• 1:36 p.m., 1500 block of N.E. Coronado Drive 

• 6:04 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7