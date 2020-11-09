Blue Springs police reports
Monday, Oct. 12
Animal running at large
• 1:16 p.m., address not provided
Armed disturbance
• 5:21 p.m., 400 block of S.W. 16th Street
Assault
• 3:30 p.m., 1800 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Assist other agency
• 11:49 a.m., address not provided
Confined animal
• 10:06 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. Willow Brook Drive
Hit and run
• 5:10 p.m., address not provided
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:56 p.m., address not provided
Stealing
• 9 a.m., 500 block of N.W. Springwood Drive
• 7:18 p.m., 800 block of S.W. 30th Street
• 7:26 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
• 10:30 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Candletree Drive
Stealing motor vehicle
• 3:30 a.m., 400 block of S.E. Sandstone Drive
• 2 p.m., 3100 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Verbal disturbance
• 6:28 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Springwood Drive
Warrant
• 2:48 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street (2)
• 7:24 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith Street
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Armed disturbance
• 4:42 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Candletree Drive
Burglary
• 10:20 a.m., 300 block of N.W. Candletree Drive
Civil matter
• 8 a.m., 1300 block of N.W. Fairway Court
Motor vehicle accident
• 11 a.m., address not provided
• 2:55 p.m., address not provided
Stealing
• 10:20 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 11:50 a.m., 1900 block of N.E. Duncan Road
• 4 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 5:30 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Candletree Drive
• 6 p.m., 900 block of N.W. 36th Street Terr.
• 7 p.m., 3400 block of N.W. Duncan Road
Trespass
• 9:33 a.m., 900 block of N.W. Jefferson Street
Verbal disturbance
• 10:05 a.m., 900 block of N.W. 13th Street
Warrant
• 1:36 p.m., 1500 block of N.E. Coronado Drive
• 6:04 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Missouri 7