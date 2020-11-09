Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Oct. 28
• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow – area check, found property
• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – assault
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1800 block of Madi Court – property damage
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from motor vehicle
• 700 block of Crestview Court – agency assist, Kansas City Police Department
• 700 block of Shorthorn – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
Thursday, Oct. 29
• 1200 block of Woodbury Place – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1000 block of R.D. Mize Road – motor vehicle accident
• Main Street and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
Friday, Oct. 30
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – parking complaint
• 1300 block of Stoney Brook Drive – check the well being
• 1800 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from motor vehicle
• 1400 block of Golfview – stealing
• Main Street and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident
• 1100 block of Sycamore Drive – citizen contact, property damage
• Phelps Court – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious vehicle
• 600 block of Yennie – alarm
• 1500 block of Jacklyn – area check
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – parking complaint
• 1200 block of Persimmon – disturbance
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – open door
Saturday, Oct. 31
• 500 block of Woodbury Place – abandoned vehicle
• 500 block of Eagles Parkway – disturbance
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – hit and run
• 1600 block of Eagles Parkway – stealing
• 200 block of Cypress – animal at large
• 500 block of Broadway – compliance check
• 1100 block of Sawgrass – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 700 block of Albatross – suspicious vehicle
• 200 block of Aaron Lane – animal control
• 1000 block of Clover Court – disturbance
• 800 block of Mulberry – disturbance
• 1100 block of Willow Drive – noise disturbance
• 500 block of Woodbury Drive – check the well being
• 500 block of Hickory Ridge – property damage
• 800 block of San-Kar – area check
Sunday, Nov. 1
• 600 block of Montana Ridge – area check
• 1500 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – trespassing
• 200 block of Cypress – suspicious vehicle
• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow – area check
• 800 block of Green – area check
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – area check
Monday, Nov. 2
• 1200 block of Golfview – agency assist, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
• 700 block of Meadow – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 1300 block of Ashley Lane – disturbance
• 3300 block of Outer Belt Road – dealer application
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – child custody
Tuesday, Nov, 3
• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – suspicious person
• 1700 block of Minos – suspicious activity
• 1300 block of Blue Branch – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 300 block of Jefferson – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – found property
• 200 block of Broadway – alarm
• 500 block of Hickory Ridge – check the well being
• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – civil standby
• 300 block of Jefferson – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – assault
• 2100 block of Dillingham – child custody