Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Oct. 28

• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow – area check, found property

• 700 block of Main Street (location of police headquarters) – assault

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Yennie – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1800 block of Madi Court – property damage

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from motor vehicle

• 700 block of Crestview Court – agency assist, Kansas City Police Department

• 700 block of Shorthorn – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

Thursday, Oct. 29

• 1200 block of Woodbury Place – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1000 block of R.D. Mize Road – motor vehicle accident

• Main Street and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – harassment

Friday, Oct. 30

• 1000 block of Dean Drive – parking complaint

• 1300 block of Stoney Brook Drive – check the well being

• 1800 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from motor vehicle

• 1400 block of Golfview – stealing

• Main Street and Interstate 70 – motor vehicle accident

• 1100 block of Sycamore Drive – citizen contact, property damage

• Phelps Court – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious vehicle

• 600 block of Yennie – alarm

• 1500 block of Jacklyn – area check

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – parking complaint

• 1200 block of Persimmon – disturbance

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – open door

Saturday, Oct. 31

• 500 block of Woodbury Place – abandoned vehicle

• 500 block of Eagles Parkway – disturbance

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – hit and run

• 1600 block of Eagles Parkway – stealing

• 200 block of Cypress – animal at large

• 500 block of Broadway – compliance check

• 1100 block of Sawgrass – agency assist, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

• 700 block of Albatross – suspicious vehicle

• 200 block of Aaron Lane – animal control

• 1000 block of Clover Court – disturbance

• 800 block of Mulberry – disturbance

• 1100 block of Willow Drive – noise disturbance

• 500 block of Woodbury Drive – check the well being

• 500 block of Hickory Ridge – property damage

• 800 block of San-Kar – area check

Sunday, Nov. 1

• 600 block of Montana Ridge – area check

• 1500 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – trespassing

• 200 block of Cypress – suspicious vehicle

• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow – area check

• 800 block of Green – area check

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – area check

Monday, Nov. 2

• 1200 block of Golfview – agency assist, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

• 700 block of Meadow – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 1300 block of Ashley Lane – disturbance

• 3300 block of Outer Belt Road – dealer application

• 700 block of Main Street – harassment

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Yennie – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – child custody

Tuesday, Nov, 3

• 1200 block of Valley Ridge Drive – suspicious person

• 1700 block of Minos – suspicious activity

• 1300 block of Blue Branch – citizen contact

• 1000 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 300 block of Jefferson – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – found property

• 200 block of Broadway – alarm

• 500 block of Hickory Ridge – check the well being

• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – civil standby

• 300 block of Jefferson – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – assault

• 2100 block of Dillingham – child custody